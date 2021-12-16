– Tinkoff Russian Premier League (@premierliga) Dec 16 2021

Zenit midfielder Claudinho’s goal was recognized as the best in the Russian Premier League (RPL) in November and December. This is reported in Twitter league.

The Brazilian midfielder scored on December 3 in the game of the 17th round of the national championship against Rostov (2: 2). The footballer struck a nine ball from outside the penalty area.

It is clarified that fans and RPL experts voted for Claudinho. At the same time, the experts of the Match Premier TV channel chose the exact shot of the Akhmat midfielder Artem Polyarus against the Lokomotiv goal (2: 1).

Claudinho moved to Zenit this summer. This season, the Brazilian played 12 games in the RPL, in which he scored seven goals and made two assists.