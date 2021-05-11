The final of the Russian Football Cup and the matches of the 30th round of the Russian Premier League (RPL) will begin with a minute of silence in memory of the victims of the shooting at school # 175 in Kazan. It is reported by TASS with reference to the press service of the Russian Football Union (RFU).

In the decisive meeting for the title on May 12 in Nizhny Novgorod, Lokomotiv and Krylia Sovetov will meet. The final matches of the Russian championship will take place on May 16.

The massacre was committed at gymnasium 175 on Faizi Street in Kazan on the morning of 11 May. 18 children and three adults were injured, seven schoolchildren and one teacher were killed. On the fact of the incident, a criminal case was initiated, a counter-terrorist operation (CTO) regime was introduced in the city.

Initially, the media reported about two attackers, but the National Anti-Terrorism Committee (NAC) clarified that there was only one gunman – 19-year-old Ilnaz Galyaviev. During interrogation, he stated that about two months ago he realized himself to be a god.