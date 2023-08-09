aniplex And deskworks they released the update”Monster Party” for their RPG Time! The Legend of Wright.

In this mode players will take control of their character and use paper, pen and dice to play a board game and collect Badges of the Demon King. Depending on their path, players will experience a series of imaginative events and the character who ends up with the most Badges of the Demon King will be crowned victor.

RPG Time! The Legend of Wright is available now on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam and the Microsoft Store.

Source: aniplex Street Gematsu