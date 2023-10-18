Gotcha Gotcha Games he announced RPG Maker WITHa version for Nintendo Switch of the famous tool for creating Japanese-style role-playing games.

In addition to creating console games, RPG Maker WITH adds new elements such as resource sharing, which allows users to create titles together with other players.

RPG Maker WITH does not yet have a release date. More information will be released in the issue of Famitsu out tomorrow.

Source: Gotcha Gotcha Games Street Gematsu