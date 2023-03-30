Bad news for those eagerly awaiting the release of RPG Maker Uniteset for this April 6th. Gotcha Gotcha Games has in fact announced through a press release the postponement of the game on a date to be defined, a decision taken to be able to further improve the quality and stability of the final product.

The company has apologized to the players, stating however that it is a decision that will ultimately benefit the buyers of the title, who will find themselves in their hands a better product than it is now.

Recall that the output of RPG Maker Unite is predicted first on Unity Asset Storeand only later will it come up Steam.

Source: Gotcha Gotcha Games Street Gematsu