Gotcha Gotcha Games today announced the new release date for RPG Maker Unite. The tool for creating classic Japanese-style RPGs is coming soon, the April 27th.

The release is currently scheduled only on Unity Asset Storewhile the one on Steam is still expected for a generic 2023. You will be able to get the DLC for free”Mob Character Set” as an early purchase bonus until May 11 by entering your contact information on unity.com. In addition the “Character Pack Vol. 1” will be available for free to all those who purchase the software on the Unity Asset Store.

Source: Gotcha Gotcha Games Street Gematsu