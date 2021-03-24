Magic: Legends now has its open beta available for PC through Arc Games and the Epic Games Store. The title developed by Cryptic Studios has a release scheduled for this year on Xbox and PC platforms.

According to the creators, “The game allows fans of ‘Magic: The Gathering’ to explore the Multiverse like never before. After selecting one of the five Planeswalker starting classes, players they will travel to different regions of the famous card game, including Innistrad, Tazeem, Benalia and more. As they explore, they will be able to collect mana-based artifacts, gear, and spells, which they will use to help them build a deck of powerful attacks.

“Players will also harness the power of their ‘Spark’ to build and enhance their Shard of the Meditation Realm, an ever-changing plane of mysterious origin that hides great secrets and has an unknown master.”

If you are interested in testing the beta, you can do it in two different stores, which will give you some items for doing it. Users who download it at Arc Games will receive a free “Gavony Vigilante” costume for their character, the “Bruiser” skin for creature summoning Ogre Mortar, two fall boosts, and two mission power-ups.

On the other hand, those who download Magic: Legends through the Epic Games Store will have until April 6 to claim the free “Moorland Ranger” costume, the “Moorland Ranger Werewolf” skin and two upgrades. We remember that you can play cooperatively with two other players and it even has a 1 vs 1 mode. The full game will be out in 2021 on Xbox and PC.