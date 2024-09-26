We are just a short time away from the new edition of TGSan event in which several video game companies will attend to show their news to the press and also the fans, this goes from the return of PlayStationeven regular guests like Bandai Namco and Square Enix. It is surprising that for another consecutive occasion Xbox will have a presence, in fact, one of the games that will be announced during its special online streaming has already been leaked.

This would be the arrival of Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster for consoles Microsoftshortly before its official announcement in the Tokyo Game Show 2024The news began to circulate after a user reported seeing a banner for the game on their console, suggesting that the announcement was accidentally made ahead of time. Although Square Enix Although the version has not yet been officially confirmed, the appearance of the image has generated great expectations among fans of the saga.

The collection Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster includes remastered versions of the first six titles in the series Final Fantasywhich were originally released in the 1980s and 1990s. These versions offer improved pixel art graphics, a revamped soundtrack, and some gameplay customization options, such as the ability to adjust the amount of experience gained in battles, making the adventure easier or more challenging depending on the player’s preference.

Notable improvements in this remaster include the ability to switch between the original music and the arranged version, as well as a more fluid combat system, while maintaining the essence of classic turn-based RPGs. In addition, text and interfaces have been redesigned to adapt to current resolutions, improving the visual experience on modern screens.

With this leak, it is expected that Square Enix confirm the release shortly. This remaster is now available on PlayStation, Switch and PCso his arrival at Xbox complete access to the original titles for players on all major platforms.

Via: Reddit

Author’s note: I bet there will be no shortage of people who want it for Game Pass and will be upset if it is not confirmed for the service. We’ll have to see the other announcements that will arrive tomorrow.