The majority of Polish citizens are in favor of putting the head of the National Bank of Poland, Adam Glapiński, on trial, according to a survey conducted by the United Surveys research center, the newspaper reported on December 5 R.P. on your website.

The idea of ​​trialing the main banker of Poland was “strongly” supported by 39.2% of respondents, another 14.4% believe that this “rather” needs to be done.

30.6% of respondents were against the trial of Glapiński, and 15.9% had no opinion on this issue. At the same time, in large cities of Poland, 65% of respondents supported the transfer of Glapinski to a state tribunal.

The decision to put Adam Glapiński on trial even before the parliamentary elections on October 15 was made by the leading opposition association, the Civic Coalition. According to the Polish law on the state tribunal, the absolute majority in the Sejm that the coalition has is enough to bring the financier to trial.

The National Bank of Poland is the central bank of the country and, according to the constitution, is responsible for maintaining price stability, for the safety of gold reserves and has the right to issue Polish currency.

Earlier, on December 1, a survey showed that Polish President Andrzej Duda lost his leadership in the trust rating among Poles for the first time. He dropped to fifth place, receiving approval from 39% of those surveyed.

The new leader in the trust rating was the Speaker of the Sejm, Szymon Holownia (49%). Behind him are Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski (47%) and former Prime Minister Donald Tusk (43%).

In October, the parliamentary elections in Poland were won by the Law and Justice party with a result of 35.38%. Also, the opposition parties Civic Platform, Third Way and New Left, which entered the new parliament, signed a coalition agreement under which Tusk was to become head of government.