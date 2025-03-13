The revolt has received this Thursday night to Luisa Gavasa and Rozalén. The artists have attended the Broncano program to present Chavela, the last shamana play where they honor and represent the life of the Mexican singer.

During the interview, the presenter has asked his guests if they were aware of the media stir generated as a result of the penalty annulled to Julián Álvarez In the penalty shootout played during the Atlético de Madrid match against Real Madrid in the round of 16 of the Champions League, which gave the final victory to the white team.

Neither of them knew what happened Because at the time of the party they were representing their function, so the Jiennense has explained it to detail from the “human level” and both have reacted to it.

“It’s a drama. I would not like to be the mother of that boy. Now he will stop believing in God. It makes me sad, “said Luisa Gavasa, who in turn has pointed out that she does not follow football.

For his part, Rozalén has pointed out about what happened: “I think he should have won the Atleti. If it is a small thing that could have happened to you … You have to have a ‘mine’ of empathy and be a bit flexible. And if Real Madrid takes everything … also let the others enjoy. “

After discussing the subject, Broncano has asked Gavasa to send him a message to support the Atlético de Madrid footballer. “Do not faint. Handsome, in life it slips many times, but the important thing is to get up and follow“The actress has dedicated him while sending him a kiss.