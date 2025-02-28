The one who was Real Madrid player, Royston Drenthe has talked about how his football career has been and of a rifirrafe that he had with Messi In the podcast The Wild Project by Jordi Wild.

The former soccer player begins explaining how he was insulted by the Argentine star, in which at first they seemed racist words, although the explanations The former Barcelona player made him change his mind.

“In a game when I was in the Hercules, against Barça, Messi called me black shit. Then he told me that the Argentine players Among them were shit blacks, for them it was a normal thing, For example, they told Garay and did not care, but they have to understand that a boy like I did not like, “explained the former soccer player.

This will go unnoticed, but in the podcast of @Jordiwild With Drenthe as a guest, he said that Messi called him “black shit” in a game when the Dutch played on loan in the Hercules, 2010-2011 season.

What a Messi element, they sold it to us as a good child … pic.twitter.com/2ofxyts86f – Fran (@fjrealmadridcf) February 27, 2025

Although he understood that it was an expression among Argentines, he did not feel good: “It is not the same as my friends told me in training, that a rival told me. Then we have not spoken again, the theme happened. I have a lot of respect for him because he has been one of the best players in the world. ”

He also points out that he has not suffered racism personally, although there is: “I have not lived on my face, but there is still a lot of racism. In my case, if they don’t tell my face, I don’t care. I have been born in Holland, I have a Dutch passport and I have not suffered much racism, but I do live it, especially with my children. My little daughter is very concerned about this issue. ”