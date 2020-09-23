Royole Has launched its new foldable phone Royole FlexPai 2 in the market. This is believed to be the successor of FlexPai. It was Royole who created the world’s first foldable smartphone. This company came into existence in the year 2012. This is the second foldable smartphone of the company. This phone has been launched with 5G network support.

The 3rd generation Cicada Wing Flexible OLED display has been used in this phone of Royole, which is given with stepless 3S hinge. You can fold the phone with zero gap. After folding, the thickness of the phone has been reduced by 40 percent.

The display

This phone comes with a 7.8-inch unfolded display, which is the largest foldable smartphone display so far. Its resolution is 1920 x 1,440 pixels. After folding, the primary display of the phone is 5.5 inches and the secondary display is 5.4 inches. The phone has been launched with 8GB RAM + 12GB, 8GB + 256GB, 8GB + 512GB storage.

Equipped with 5G network support

Royole FlexPai 2 comes with Snapdragon 865 chipset. The phone comes with dual SIM card slot and dual 5G connectivity mode. The phone works on Android 10 operating system.

The camera

Talking about the camera of this phone, the quad camera setup has been given in the phone, in which the primary camera of 64MP has been given. Apart from this, three more sensors of 16MP + 8MP + 32MP have been given in the phone. This phone is available with Sunrise Gold, Midnight Black and Cosmic Gray color options. The phone has a battery of 4,450mAh.

cost

The price of Royole FlexPai 2 has been fixed at 9988 yuan i.e. around 1,08,305 rupees. This phone is about 40 percent cheaper than Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2. Pre-booking of this phone has started in China.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 will compete

Royole FlexPai 2 will compete with Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2. This phone has a 6.2-inch cover screen. Also, its main screen is 7.6 inches when opened. According to Samsung, the Galaxy Fold has a 4.6-inch cover screen and a 7.3-inch main screen, and on this basis the Galaxy Z Fold 2 is quite an upgrade. This phone has been launched with 12 GB RAM and 512 GB memory and 12 GB RAM and 256 GB memory. It has a 4500 mAh battery, which is more powerful than the Galaxy Fold (4380 mAh). The phone costs Rs 1,48,300.

