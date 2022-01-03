The detectives are investigating a tip to the police that unknown persons also want to kill Royce de Vries. “The only reason I can think of is that as a lawyer I represented the innocent sisters of Nabil B. in a civil matter against the state. I stopped doing that when my father was shot,” says De Vries. “I did that anonymously for security reasons, so anonymously that even other officemates knew nothing about it, but the investigative services were so careless as to let it leak out, after which it was also reported in the media.”

After it was announced that De Vries was assisting the sisters, he already considered stopping. ,,By the attack on my father this accelerated and the sisters again found themselves without a lawyer”, says De Vries. “I had to promise my own family in the hospital that I would completely take my hands off the procedures for Nabil B.’s family. It was not the time to be cocky.”

Earlier, other lawyers had dropped out because after a series of failures they no longer trusted that the government would be able to properly shield their identities. That is considered the only way to assist Nabil B.’s family members without heavy security. His brother Reduan (March 2018), lawyer Derk Wiersum (September 2019) and confidential adviser Peter R. de Vries (July 6, 2021) have been murdered.

The investigative services assume that the order for the murders came from the criminal organization around Ridouan Taghi, who has been accused by Nabil B. of gross underworld violence, including a series of liquidations. Hard evidence for this is as yet lacking.