Actively tracking down and prosecuting distributors of violent videos is not only extremely difficult, but also pointless, say various criminal justice experts. The law often already provides sufficient tools to tackle filmers under criminal law, says lawyer Royce de Vries in response to the CDA and PvdA plan. “I myself experienced it as terrible that the images were distributed so massively after the attack on my father. Still, I think there is no task for the legislator here.”
