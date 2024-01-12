Royce de Vries files summary proceedings against the AD. He wants to prevent this newspaper from publishing another article based on recordings that were most likely made by Peter R. de Vries. According to De Vries, a publication would jeopardize his safety. The hearing will take place on Thursday, January 18 at the court in Amsterdam.
#Royce #Vries #files #summary #proceedings
Ecuador | President Noboa: The violence in Ecuador affects the whole world
Drug gangs smuggle, among other things, cocaine to Europe and the United States through Ecuador's ports.of Ecuador presidential Daniel Noboan...
Leave a Reply