D.he world is once again at home with Königs. This time with Kate and William. Since last week they have been broadcasting from the sofa with their own YouTube channel. Cream-colored fabric cover, red pillows, family portrait in the background. A unit, a mini-look and, from the point of view of the over-30 group, a relief: The first clip is not 95 minutes long.

It’s only 25 seconds. There can be no talk of YouTube warming up. It is still unclear what content they want to fill the channel with, but the sofa intro and the snapshots show that this is the beginning of the Kate and William show. If you had the impression, compared to the hype about Meghan and Harry, that it had become quieter about Kate and William, the brave, ambitious – here they are! They too can be a power couple in the style of the Obamas. Be relaxed and influential from the couch.

Two sentences are still clearer than the pictures. He says: “Watch out, they are filming everything.” And she says, in a good mood: “I know.”

The Royals’ life theme

Sure she knows. It’s the royals’ life theme: how to deal with public attention? Attention is a curse. It led to the death of the mother. The relationship between the brothers damaged. Harry and Meghan driven to the US. In January, the renegades closed all social media accounts because of the hateful comments. In February, they gave Oprah Winfrey the interview of the year.

Kate and William also quarrel with the attention. On the first weekend in May, there was calm in their social channels, as a sign against hate speech. The following week they launched The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on Youtube.

The royals and the fear of disappearing

Kate and William are certainly not everyone. But if anyone knows their way around the fear of disappearing, then it’s the royals with the institution of monarchy. People who only bear responsibility for themselves know this pressure. At a time when nothing is easier than digital self-expression, everyone has to be on the air. Have to speak up, in the Insta story, on Twitter, with a quick TikTok video or – this is also a form of self-marketing – with a book. Even Youtubers dedicate themselves to this old format. Like fitness influencers, green fluencers, mumfluencers – and a duchess.

“Are their talents endless?” The Times royalty expert asked ironically this week. He was referring to the author Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and her first children’s book. Sales and ridicule are programmed. Best stuff to keep you talking. Could also come up to the new Youtubers Kate and William.