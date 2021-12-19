Like all royal families, the time has come for that of Spain to publish the Christmas card to congratulate their subjects. Felipe IV, together with his wife Letizia and daughters Leonor and Sofia, posed for a shot in which the family appears in a decidedly casual version despite the occasion!

In view of the Christmas, is the tradition of royal families publish one postcard, in which all the members appear, to congratulate the subjects. After that of Prince William and Kate, who posed with their children, also i Royals of Spain they were no less and, a few days ago, they made their wishes.

What attracted attention, however, was not so much the photo itself, in which it appears Felipe IV together with his wife Joy and to the two daughters, Leonor and Sofia, as well as the look chosen by the whole family. Although it was an official photo for a particular occasion, that of Christmas 2021, i Royals of Spain they showed themselves in version casual, with the two daughters who wore comfortable embroidered wool sweaters!

Royals of Spain: casual look for Christmas

THE Royals of Spain have not specified who is the author of the shot, in which the family appears together. Behind, standing, there is Felipe IV next to his wife Joy. In front, seated side by side, are the daughters Leonor and Sofia.

The king of Spain chose one jacket simple brown, under which he wore a sweater burgundy and a pink shirt. His wife too Joy has followed this trend in the name of simplicity and comfort, with a gray coat that nevertheless emphasized its naturalness elegance.

Different and modern the choice of look of Leonor and Sofia, true protagonists of this photo. The two sisters, in fact, have chosen to wear soft ones sweaters woolen, one light blue with a typically Christmas white print, and one plain gray. Against all formalities, therefore, i Real they made their wishes by focusing on simplicity. They certainly hit everyone and did it in a positive way!