Questions abounded on social media about the paper that the child gave to the king, and searches for information on the subject.

The identity of the child and the content of the paper

For his part, Yazid, a member of the band, revealed in an exclusive interview with Sky News Arabia the identity of the child and the content of the paper he handed over to the king.

In his speech, he said that the child Ibrahim Abu Al-Sheikh Thiabat (9 years old), a member of the Ghazlan Al-Ramtha troupe, handed the King a paper requesting a bus to help the troupe in its activities.

Al-Dhiabat emphasized that the band does not have a private bus to travel to the events it revives.

Al-Dhiabat expressed his great joy and his colleagues for giving them the opportunity to participate in this historic national occasion, congratulating King Abdullah II, Queen Rania Al-Abdullah and Prince Al-Hussein on the occasion of the wedding, and wishing them and the Jordanians continued joys and happy occasions.

It is noteworthy that the Ramtha Folklore Ensemble was established in 1985, and performs the Ramthawi Dabkeh, which reflects the culture of the Levant, and contributes to the transfer of Jordanian culture and art around the world.