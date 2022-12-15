In the first set of episodes released last week, Harry and Megan again launched fierce attacks on the media, because of their treatment of them, and said that some of them were “racist”, but the members of the royal family themselves relatively escaped criticism during those episodes..

Promotional clips for the new episodes include some of the sharpest comments about members of the royal family, with Harry referring to the existence of “institutional fraud” and saying that unspecified people were “okay with lying to protect my brother”, Prince William, who is now heir to the throne..

“They were never willing to tell the truth to protect us,” Harry says in those clips.

A promotional clip showed excerpts quoting Meghan Markle’s lawyer, Jenny Avia, and a friend of hers, talking about Buckingham Palace telling the press “negative stories about the couple, to avoid publishing unwanted stories about other members of the royal family.”

“There was a real war against Megan,” Avia said, while the newspapers described the documentary as “the couple’s war on the royal family,” according to Reuters.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, which is the official title of Harry and Megan, stepped down from their royal duties in March 2020, saying they wanted to create a new life in the United States away from media harassment, saying it “threatened to destroy their psychological well-being.”.

“I wonder what would have happened to us if we hadn’t gotten out of there when we did. I said we needed to get out of here,” Harry said in the promotional clip for the new episodes, describing their exit as “the journey of freedom.”“.

Media attack

While the couple won awards and won the approval of some in America for their work in the fields of charity and human rights, the press in Britain accuses them of “seeking to make millions from their royal status, at a time when they are constantly attacking the monarchy itself.”.

Newspapers also quoted former aides and advisors to members of the royal family, who rejected the couple’s narration in the documentary episodes, and said that what they told “contains many inaccuracies.”.

Buckingham Palace and Prince William’s office at Kensington Palace said they would not comment on the documentary episodes.

A royal source also said that neither the palace nor representatives of William or other members of the royal family have been contacted for comment on the documentary series, in contradiction to a statement by Netflix, which said they declined to comment..

According to preliminary figures reported by the BBC, about 2.4 million viewers in Britain watched the first episode when it was released. And royal sources told newspapers that the most prominent members of the royal family “avoided the matter.”.

Hours after the release of the last three episodes at eight o’clock in the morning in Britain, King Charles and his wife Camilla and Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton, along with other members of the royal family, will attend a hymn mass at Westminster Abbey in London, “in appreciation of the sincere efforts of individuals, families and communities across the United Kingdom.”“.

The service will also be dedicated to the late Queen Elizabeth, whose funeral was held in the same church last September.