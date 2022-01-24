Netflix’s Top 10 is dominated by successful Colombian productions such as Café con aroma de mujer, La Reina del Flow and Pasión de gavilanes. However, a new bet from the streaming giant has made its way among the most watched and has been among the first places. Is about royal treatment.

In this romantic comedy, which has already surpassed original content proposals such as File 81, Laura Marano (Austin and Alley) reunites with Mena Massoud (Aladdin in Disney’s live-action remake) in the leading roles. Next, we tell you more details.

Laura Marano and Mena Massoud star in The Royal Treatment. Photo: Netflix

What is Royal Treatment about?

Royal treatment brings us closer to Isabella, a stylist and owner of a hair salon. His life was going on as normal until he received the order to cut Prince Thomas of Lavania’s hair for his wedding, which is actually an arranged marriage.

However, things are about to change when what started as a casual and professional encounter transforms into unlikely love. As the line between platonic friendship and romantic interest grows ever thinner, Izzy and Thomas must now decide whether to follow their hearts or family duty.

Royal treatment – ​​cast

Laura Marano as Isabella/Izzy

Mena Massoud as Prince Thomas

Cameron Rhodes as Walter

Chelsie Preston Crayford as Destiny

Grace Bentley-Tsibuah as Lola

Amanda Billing as Valentina

Phoenix Connolly as Lauren

Sonia Gray as Madame Fabre

Royal Treatment is one of the most popular titles in Netflix’s Top 10. Photo: Netflix

What does the critic say?

Royal treatment does not seem to have convinced either the critics or the public on Rotten Tomatoes, as it has obtained 20% and 42% approval, respectively. Next, we leave you some of the opinions of specialized journalists.

Lindsey Bahr – Associated Press

“Like a supermarket chocolate bar, it just is. It may not be good for you, but it will pass easily, give you a little sugar rush (and possible headache) and fade from your memory just as quickly.”

Courtney Howard – Variety

“It takes the expected traits of the genre and infuses them with unexpected delights, creating a light, charming and entertaining feature film.”

Roger Moore – Tribune News Service

“A movie with boring leads, a script by a veteran of second-rate sitcoms, and an even less promising director, started out flat and no one added a lick of spice along the way.”

Austin Burke – Flick Fan Nation

“Fans of the genre may enjoy it, but the film is tonally messy and full of verbiage.”

Carla Meyer – San Francisco Chronicle

“It oscillates between little and a lot of fantasy, and between charming and just plain weird.”