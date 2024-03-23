Royal | Travel guide prepared for London tourists' Kate questions – locals stay away from palaces

There was a normal flow of tourists to London's royal palaces on Saturday. The cancer of the Princess of Wales is the number one news in Britain, but it did not cause the public to rush to the streets.

London

Welsh the princess's ie Catherine's or Kate cancer was still the number one news in Britain on Saturday.

The magazines wished the princess a speedy recovery. of The Times editorial thanked Catherine and so did the cancer-stricken king Charles of bravery.

People gathered in front of the royal palaces in London on Saturday, but there was no crowd to speak of.

Rather, the palaces were visited by a typical flow of tourists on Saturdays.

of Kensington the tour guide who came to the palace on Saturday Amir Shirazi was on the move because of work.

He wanted to see what the situation was in front of the palace because he was preparing to receive a group of tourists arriving from Tehran, Iran. The group was placed in a hotel near the palace.

“Iranian tourists always get a lot of questions about the British royals,” Shirazi, who lives in Manchester, said.

The interest is partly explained by the fact that Iran used to have its own royal family, i.e. the Shah family. The Shah was forced into exile when the Islamic Revolution began in 1979.

Shirazi predicted that the princess's illness and Friday's exit will further increase tourists' curiosity about the British royals.

However, he criticized the court's meager information line. Information should have been shared earlier and more openly.

“It was a PR blunder. The matter could have been handled better. After all, it is the British royal family, and not someone from Brunei.”

Shiraz's own favorite of the British royals is the queen who died in autumn 2022 Elizabeth.

On Saturday Only one bunch of flowers had been brought to the front of Kensington Palace.

The lack of bouquets is understandable. Why bring flowers associated with grief to the palace, when Catherine specifically assured on Friday that she is fine, that she is getting stronger day by day and that she is now focusing on recovery.

There is no natural gathering place for mass meetings that encourage Kate either.

of Kensington palace is of the Prince and Princess of Wales (ie William's and Catherine's) London apartment and office.

Most of the time, however, the couple and their children live in Windsor, west of London. There, the family's home is the walled Adelaide Cottage, located in the grounds of Windsor Castle.

British monarchists' expressions of sympathy are seen on social media and public section panels, not in public outdoor space. Catherine will probably also receive a large number of “get well soon” cards and other mail.

of the United States The Torres family from Florida was also at Kensington Palace on Saturday.

“Very sad”, Daniela Torres commented on Kate's cancer diagnosis.

The Torres family from Florida – from left Lizbeth, Vincent, Tyler and Daniela – visited Kensington Palace on Saturday.

Kensington Palace and Buckingham Palace were among the family's London visits, as both are well-known attractions.

“I don't particularly follow the royals, although I know Kate and William. Stateside Harry and Meghan [Sussexin herttuapari] are featured a lot,” Tyler Torres told.

The Sussexes, who moved to the United States four years ago, have left their royal representation duties. Harry is William's brother. Kate and Meghan are sisters-in-law.

Germany's They live in Cologne Lisa Werr and Jan Werner had come to Kensington Palace on Saturday, attracted by the sunny weather and a walk.

Werr said he first noticed the cancer news Friday night on the short messaging service X (formerly Twitter).

“There used to be a lot of conspiracy theories about Kate.”

Jan Werner and Lisa Werr from Cologne on Saturday in front of Kensington Palace.

Before the London holidays, Werr was on a business trip and attended a cancer conference in Cambridge.

“However, my field of research is children's cancers.”

Although royals are not among the couple's interests, Werri does have a favorite among British royals. It is the late Queen Elizabeth.