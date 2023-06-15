The deployment and management of the royal train will come to an end. The train is at the end of its service life, NS said on Thursday afternoon.

After almost 160 years, this marks the end of the use of a special royal carriage for national and international travel by the king and for the transport of heads of state visiting our country.

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima will use the royal train for the last time during their state visit to Belgium from 20 to 22 June.

In 1864 a royal carriage was put into use for the first time. Since that time, the carriage was regularly exchanged for a more modern version. The last one was delivered in the early 1990s.

The carriage will be offered by NS to the Railway Museum.

