At a public transport stop in Irkutsk, new seats have appeared that look like royal thrones. Despite the striking design of the pavilion, the Russians complained about its inconvenience. This was reported by Vesti-Irkutsk.

Repairs were carried out in the Novo-Lenino microdistrict at the Shkolnaya bus stop. There they installed seats in a red shade with a high back and a headboard, the color of which imitates gilding. Representatives of the local administration said that the idea of ​​the unusual decor belongs to the company that carried out the work. In the near future, the building will be decorated with illuminated signs.

The design of the stop received mixed reviews among the townspeople. Some of them praised the idea and considered it extraordinary. However, others called the appearance of the pavilion “non-Russian” and noted that the thrones were placed too high, which made it inconvenient to sit on them. According to local residents, the builders had to pay attention not only to the aesthetic component, but also to the functional one.

In September 2020, a new public transport stop set up near Tyumen amazed Russians. According to the plans, three million rubles were to be spent on the work, and they promised to make the building gorgeous. As a result, the pavilion was built from ordinary green corrugated board, and a wooden bench was fixed inside it.

