Royal The unmarried daughter of the former king of Belgium becomes a princess

Delphine Boël won the lawsuit. Former King Albert II long denied his paternity.

Belgian artist Delphine Boël won on Thursday a seven-year-long legal battle and proved to be a former king Albert II is his father.

The outcome of the trial meant that Boël would officially receive the title of Princess of Belgium.

The case was confirmed in the Court of Appeal after the former king’s DNA tests had proved that Albert II, 86, is Boëlin, 52, the biological father. Boël’s lawyer said in a statement that the artist is “completely satisfied” with the court’s decision.

Albert, who handed over the crown six years ago to his son Philippe, long denied Boël ‘s allegations.

Now Boël is recognized as a princess, and in addition she takes the surname of her biological father Saxe-Cobourg. His two children also receive royal titles and the right to be called “His Royal Highness”.

“A legal victory cannot replace paternal love, but it increases the sense of justice,” Boël’s lawyer said in a statement, according to news agency Reuters.

Boëlin mother, baroness Sybille de Selys Longchamps, has said he had a relationship with Albert from 1966 to 1984 before he became king, the British Broadcasting Corporation BBC says. According to Boël’s mother, Albert was present in Boël’s childhood.

Albert became king in 1993 when his big brother died at the age of 62.

Allegations of the king’s unmarried child arose as early as 1999. Boël first spoke in public in an interview in 2005. But it was not until King Albert relinquished the crown in 2013 that he lost his immunity and the matter could be dealt with in the courts.

Albert refused the DNA test until the court imposed on him a daily penalty payment of € 5,000 if he continued to refuse. In January, the former king said he would admit that Boël is his fourth child after receiving confirmation of a DNA test.

Despite the new title, Boël will not receive royal allowances. However, Albert has to pay € 3.4 million in legal costs, the BBC says. In addition, Boël acquires the right to inherit after Albert’s death.

Belgium is a constitutional monarchy. The king has a mainly ceremonial role.