Sunday, December 31, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Royal | The Royal House of Denmark is one of the most popular in the world – now the eyes turn to the future Crown Prince Christian, 18

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 31, 2023
in World Europe
0
Royal | The Royal House of Denmark is one of the most popular in the world – now the eyes turn to the future Crown Prince Christian, 18

The Danish royal house is one of the oldest and most popular in the world. The future crown prince Christian invited 200 Danes to his 18th birthday party and gave them a great speech.

First the queen walked in with a cane Margaret83. Immediately behind him came the crown prince Frederick55 and his son Prince Christian18. Then came the ministers of the Danish government.

It was November 14, and the ceremonial meeting of the Council of State was about to begin at Christiansborg Palace in Copenhagen. The place is familiar to many Finns from the Valla linnake television series.

#Royal #Royal #House #Denmark #popular #world #eyes #turn #future #Crown #Prince #Christian

See also  United States | Trump's former lawyer Rudy Giuliani was ordered to pay large damages
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Skiing | Harri Kirvesniemi says: this is how extraordinary a trick Perttu Hyvärinen's victory was

Skiing | Harri Kirvesniemi says: this is how extraordinary a trick Perttu Hyvärinen's victory was

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result