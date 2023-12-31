Royal | The Royal House of Denmark is one of the most popular in the world – now the eyes turn to the future Crown Prince Christian, 18

The Danish royal house is one of the oldest and most popular in the world. The future crown prince Christian invited 200 Danes to his 18th birthday party and gave them a great speech.

First the queen walked in with a cane Margaret83. Immediately behind him came the crown prince Frederick55 and his son Prince Christian18. Then came the ministers of the Danish government.

It was November 14, and the ceremonial meeting of the Council of State was about to begin at Christiansborg Palace in Copenhagen. The place is familiar to many Finns from the Valla linnake television series.