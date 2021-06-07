Royal The name of the daughter of Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan has attracted a lot of attention, the choice of name seen as a gesture of reconciliation to the British court

The daughter of the Duke of Sussex, born on Friday, was named after Queen Elizabeth and Princess Diana, the late mother of Prince Harry.

Britannian prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle said they had a daughter on Sunday night.

The couple’s second child was born at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in California on Friday morning. The daughter was named Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.

The couple were told to name their daughter the queen Elizabeth and the princess of Harry’s mother Dianan by. Lilibet is said to have been the childhood nickname of now 95-year-old Queen Elizabeth. Harry’s mother, Princess Diana, died in a car accident in Paris in 1997.

Sussexin the name given to the daughter of the duke couple has provoked much reaction around the world. The British media, among others, have written numerous articles on the choice of name.

For example, a British newspaper Daily Mail asks if Harry and Meghan named their daughters Lilibet to build reconciliation with the royal family.

In March, the Duchess of Sussex performed Oprah Winfreyn in an interview in which they spoke about, among other things, racism and the underestimation of mental health problems in the court. The interview caused a great stir in Britain and was even considered to have driven the British court some kind of crisis. The interview attracted worldwide attention at the time. The duke decided to relinquish their official royal duties early in the year and moved from Britain to California.

Name selection has been the subject of much criticism on British newspaper forums, for example, and has garnered a great deal of attention on Twitter, for example.

Harry and Meghan’s choice of name has been criticized, among other things, for the couple’s criticism of the court and the royal family in harsh words, and naming the daughter after the queen’s nickname is therefore not acceptable.

On the other hand the choice of name has also been considered respectful of the royal family.

For example, a former court editor of the British newspaper The Sun. Duncan Larcombe stated To the BBCthat “the name is the most royal that can be given”. At the same time, according to him, the choice of name is the first and perhaps the only gesture of reconciliation that the Sussex couple has handed to the royal family since they left the court earlier this year.

The couple already has one child, born in 2019 Archie.