Royal | The first picture of Princess Catherine after the operation was published

The Princess of Wales did not appear in public at all for two and a half months.

Welsh princess About Catherine released on Sunday morning the first photo since he underwent abdominal surgery in mid-January. The picture is reported by the British public radio, among others BBC.

Messaging service on the Prince and Princess of Wales account in X in the published photo, Catherine is sitting outside on a chair and is surrounded by her children Louis, George and Charlotte.

“Thank you for the kind good wishes and continued support over the past two months. Wishing you a happy Mother's Day”, says the message attached to the picture.

Mother's Day is celebrated in Britain on Sunday. It is also mentioned in connection with the picture that it was taken by the Prince of Wales William.

Catherine spent 13 nights in hospital after surgery. Previously, it was reported that he would recover from the operation and return to his duties after Easter. The British Court has only told about Catherine's surgery that it is not caused by cancer.

Catherine's last public appearance was on Christmas Day when the family attended church in the Norfolk village of Sandringham.

The two and a half months' absence from the duties of the court resulted in extensive speculation about where and in what condition Catherine is. For example, a rumor spread in the Spanish media that Catherine was in a coma. The British Court intervened in the rumor at the end of February and called it “complete nonsense”.