Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle have had a daughter, reports the news agency Reuters.

The daughter was born at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital on Friday, June 4 at 11:40 a.m. and was named Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.

“Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter Lilibet‘ Lili ’Diana Mountbatten-Windsor with great joy to the world,” the couple’s press secretary said on Sunday.