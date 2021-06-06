Royal The Duchess of Sussex Meghan and Prince Harry had a daughter

The daughter was born in the United States on Friday.

Prince Harry, 36, and the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, 39, have had a daughter, according to news agency Reuters.

The daughter was born at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in California on Friday, June 4 at 11:40 a.m. and was named Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.

The daughter was named Queen Elizabeth and the princess of Harry’s mother Dianan by. Diana died in a car accident in Paris in 1997.

Lilibet was the nickname of Elizabeth’s childhood.

Meghan and the baby is well off in the wake of childbirth, the couple’s press secretary said on Sunday.

“Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana Mountbatten-Windsor with great joy to the world.”

Harry and Meghan also issued a statement rejoicing at the birth of their daughter.

“On June 4, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter Lili. He is more than we could have imagined, and we are grateful for the love and prayers we have felt around the world. Thank you for your continued support and kindness during this special time for our family, ”the couple communicated.

For a couple already has one child, two years old Archie, which was born in 2019.

Earlier this year, Harry and Meghan left their official royal duties and moved to California. In March, they gave Oprah Winfrey an interview about, for example, racism and the belittling of mental health problems in the court.

In an interview, Meghan also revealed that the couple was expecting a daughter.