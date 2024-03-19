Royal | The Brittish Court is facing a new image manipulation scandal, according to Reuters, the image was modified in eight places

The photo agency marked the photo as “digitally enhanced”, in which the late Queen Elizabeth II sits on a sofa surrounded by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

International On Monday, the photo agency Getty Images marked the photo taken of the royal family as “digitally enhanced”, British media reports.

The news agency Reuters, which transmitted the same image, announced on Tuesday, based on an analysis of its image editorial, that the image has been digitally modified in eight places. In the same context, Reuters reported that it is “updating its procedures for pre-screening images taken at Kensington Palace” after already confirming that another photo of the royal family circulated was edited.

This is the second image manipulation scandal against the British royal family in a short period of time.

A little over a week ago, the British media was buzzing when the princess Catherine admitted that he edited the picture taken of himself and his children.

At least the news agencies AFP and Reuters and the photo agency Getty Images had forwarded the modified picture. The photo was pulled from circulation due to photo editing.

Now a picture with the late queen has come under scrutiny Elizabeth II sitting on the couch surrounded by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Picture was taken at Balmoral Castle in the summer of 2022, and Buckingham Palace posted the photo on April 21 last year to mark Elizabeth's 97th birthday on the then messaging service Twitter, now X.

Made by the British newspaper The Observer photo editor on Sunday analysis of the image shows inconsistencies, including the prince Louis's at the ear and the cord on the floor ends strangely. The photo was taken by Princess Catherine.

Catherine apologized for the photo editing revealed earlier in March on the messaging service X, saying that he sometimes experiments with photo editing “like many amateur photographers”.

The high-profile photo of Catherine and her children was the first official picture released of the Princess of Wales since undergoing a tummy tuck.