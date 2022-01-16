Royal The beloved Queen Margaret II of Denmark is made into an “intimate and epic” musical

The Margrethe musical will premiere in June 2023.

The Danes currently celebrating the queen Margaret II’s the 50th anniversary of the ascension to the throne. At the age of 81, he is today one of the longest reigning monarchs in the world.

The Queen’s Day is celebrated more moderately than before due to the coronavirus pandemic, and many pre-planned events have been postponed.

However, the celebration of the beloved queen will continue until the end of next year, says Dagens Nyheter. In the summer of 2023, a musical about him will premiere Margrethe At the Det Kongelige Theater in Copenhagen.

Musical will depict various scenes from the life of the Queen, beginning with her birth in 1940 and continuing to this day in an “intimate and epic” way.

Margrethen have written and composed Thomas Høg, Lasse Aagaard och Sune Svanekier. The production produces Mikkel Rønnow in collaboration with HC Andersen Festivals and Toca Records.

The role of Queen Margaret will be played by four actors of different ages, whose names will be announced in the spring.

LONG in addition to her reigning career, Queen Margaret is known for her artistic gifts. He has painted paintings, dressed plays and illustrated storybooks. Margaret is also a multilingual translator.

In September, it was further reported that he plans staging for the upcoming Netflix film Ehrengard.

