Royal Swedish Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia have had a son

The child born on Friday is the couple’s third. Prince Carl Philip was involved in the birth.

Swedish prince Carl Philip and the princess Sofia have had a baby boy. Court bulletin according to the couple’s third child was born at Danderyd Hospital on Friday morning.

The boy was weighed 3,220 grams and was 49 centimeters tall, according to the release. Prince Carl Philip was involved in the birth.

“We are so happy and grateful to be welcomed into the family of our third son. This day we both and the two big brothers have been eagerly awaiting. Now we are looking forward to getting to know our new family member, ”the prince said in a press release.

The couple has two older children, 4 years old Alexander and 3 years old Gabriel.