Royal Sweden’s longest-serving ruler, Kaarle Kustaa, turns 75, the afternoon newspaper Expressen turned to support the monarchy

The monarchy’s powers were stripped and its mouth put in the early 1970s. The multi-party program still has the goal of ending the monarchy, but a transition to the republic is not in sight.

In Sweden this Friday is celebrated in addition to the eve of May Day by the king Charles XVI of Gustav 75th anniversary. He ascended the throne almost 48 years ago and has thus been the longest ruling ruler in the country’s history.

Birthday parties are very limited due to the corona pandemic. The program includes a small reception at Stockholm Royal Palace as well as glorious shots.

Kaarle Kustaan father, prince Kustaa Adolf, died in 1947 when his son was less than a year old. The transfer of power jumped over a generation when only the 27-year-old crown prince ascended the throne with his grandfather Gustav VI of Adolf after his death in September 1973.

Despite a long period of work, Kaarle Kustaa has not speculated that he will give up the crown, although he stated in a report published earlier this week. in an interview have long since passed the general retirement age.

“[Aloittaessani] I was always the youngest at all meetings and dinners. Now it’s the opposite: I’m usually always the oldest, ”he laughed.

Queen Silvia (left), King Charles Gustav and Crown Princess Victoria and her spouse, Prince Daniel, attended the Swedish Academy’s annual celebration at the Stockholm Stock Exchange in December 2019.­

King is still Sweden’s formal head of state, but his position became fully representative in the 1970s with the reformed constitution. The monarch no longer has a previous role in forming the government and is not the commander-in-chief of the defense forces.

Later in the 1970s, the Swedish constitution was also reformed the order of succession of the crown to treat both sexes equally. Thus, after Charles Gustav, the first in line to the throne is the firstborn, the Crown Princess Victoria as well as both of this children and only then Victoria’s younger brother Carl Philip.

In accordance with the so-called Torekov compromise negotiated by the Social Democrats and the bourgeois parties in the early 1970s, it is also not appropriate for the king to express his opinion and comment on socially or politically controversial issues. However, this somewhat vague prohibition has not been written into law, and Charles Gustav has tried the limits of his freedom of speech a few times – and has also been criticized.

The latest the case is from last christmas, when the king always commented on the corona pandemic in the program presented under christmas from the past year of the royal family.

“I think we have failed. We have a lot of dead and it’s awful. We all suffer together, ”the king commented.

At that time, there were 7,000 deaths in Sweden as a corona, now double the number. The king’s comment was interpreted as a critique of the government and authorities, although the court said the aim was to convey compassion to the people affected by the disease.

Charles Gustav received a coronavirus vaccination at Stenhammar Castle in January.­

After the 2004 tsunami in Southeast Asia, Sweden was slow to organize the evacuation and assistance of its citizens, but the king’s rather circular commentary on the issue was not thawed even then.

“In some situations, it is better to act than to do nothing,” Kaarle Kustaa said at the time, while emphasizing “without mentioning names” that responsibility should be borne.

Gothenburg University SOM Institute for a long time monitoring according to, confidence in the royal house has fallen from the 1990s reading but remained relatively unchanged in the 21st century. It was at its lowest about ten years ago, but since then, confidence has slowly grown again.

There are more and more supporters of maintaining the monarchy than those pushing for the transition to the republic, and initiatives to change the form of government have so far been fruitless – although the Prime Minister Olof Palme noted as early as the 1970s that the abolition of the monarchy was only a “pencil pull away”.

The goal of ending the monarchy is still included in the programs of the Social Democrats and the Left Party. Environmental Party shapes a little more leniently:

“In a democracy, no one should be born into a public office. That is why it is difficult for us to see the place of the monarchy in a modern democratic society, and it should be abolished over time, ”the party program states.

The programs of the current bourgeois opposition and the Swedish Democrats support the preservation of a constitutional and deprived monarchy. Christian Democrats by it is not just a matter of necessary evil.

“Our monarchy is an important symbol of Sweden and something to be proud of. Above party politics, the king and the royal family can represent the whole of Sweden, ”the party explains.

Unlike official party lines, opponents and supporters of the monarchy can be found in most parties.

Conquer even when stripped, the king has the right to stay informed of the affairs of the kingdom. Therefore, the government rarely meets in the royal castle to inform the monarch.

The king also opens the session of the parliament, ie the session of parliament, with a so-called royal anthem. This arrangement is open to some MPs protested.

In addition to parties, many Swedish newspapers have also had a position on the monarchy. I saw, for example, the anti-monarchy Expressen afternoon newspaper, which made a translation earlier this week and announced on its editorial page in the future to support the preservation of the royal house.

In the writing, democracy was considered to survive a monarchy, but at the same time the question of the royals’ own human rights was raised. In modern society, can a child be allowed to be brought up in a predetermined and lifelong hard-working role that he or she has not been able to choose for himself or herself?

Kaarle Kustaa said the corona year, with its restrictions, brought a welcome break to ongoing representation, but the curses of the public still did not fully ease. When the king was in complete peace enjoying nature on the beach on the island of Gotska Sandö, a group of tourists who wanted to take pictures of Charles Kusta came to the scene.

“I felt like a seal wanting to be perpetuated to be taken home, and in fact I refused,” he said.

Despite their special status, the Swedish royals are many steps closer to ordinary citizens than before: they pay taxes and are allowed to vote – although the current king has not exercised this right, which his predecessors lacked.

All the children of Charles Gustav have married so-called ordinary people. This has not been held back by the constitutional requirement that princes and princesses still need marriage in order to obtain formal permission from the king and government.