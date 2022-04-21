Royal Society vs. Barcelona LIVE, follow the attractive match of LaLiga

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Barcelona.
Donostiarras and Catalans face each other on date 33 of LaLiga.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
April 21, 2022, 02:02 PM
This Thursday, at 2:30 pm, Real Sociedad receives Barcelona in what promises to be the most attractive match of LaLiga matchday 33.
The San Sebastian team seeks to defeat a decimated Barca that comes from two consecutive defeats, against Frankfurt, in the Europa League, and against Cádiz, in the Spanish tournament.Follow live Real Sociedad vs. Barcelona.
lineupsMinute by minute
SPORTS
April 21, 2022, 02:02 PM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Royal #Society #Barcelona #LIVE #follow #attractive #match #LaLiga
Leave a Reply