Braun Strowman reappeared on SmackDown and did so to make it clear that he is always a favorite to win the Royal Rumble battle royal. (this Sunday). The ‘Monster Among Men’ came to the end of the show and cleaned up the ring. Before, the tension had been maximum. Daniel Bryan he opened the program to remind himself that his main objective is to win that battle. AJ Styles she interrupted him and they both scheduled a match for the end of the show. The lawsuit did not come to fruition, since Big E and Sami zayn appeared to catch Bryan’s legs and then joined Cesaro and Nakamura. As if that were not enough, Otis also joined the party and sided with Big E, Zayn and Bryan, who ended up winning. Of course, when Strowman entered everyone left the ring. The countdown to one of the most spectacular events of the year is already underway.

As for titles this time, as usual, there were no previous confrontations … or yes, because Kevin Owens and Roman Reigns saw each other by videoconference. After a hot talk, the Universal Champion got angry. He said that he would still be the monarch and left the conversation. Meanwhile, it was announced that Sasha Banks to expose SmackDown women’s title to Carmella this Sunday. On that female roster, Bianca Belair took revenge on Bayley and defeated her, since last week the Californian tried to injure her in the obstacle course they had. Without a doubt, Bianca makes clear her candidacy to take the female battle royal. Finally, the Mysterio family’s problems with Baron Corbin continue. This time ‘King’ defeated Dominick and then he went for Rey (read the exclusive interview with Rey Mysterio), who was a commentator, but the second stop went wrong. The masked man punished him and went to help his son.