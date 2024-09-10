Royalty|Princess Catherine plays a big role as the British monarchy gradually moves into a new era. According to the expert, Kate, who is recovering from cancer, will hardly be seen much in public in the near future.

One Britain’s leading royal experts include the Princess of Wales ie Catherine’s a significant role when the British monarchy tries to justify its existence to the young generations.

“He is the glue when [monarkia etsii] new ways of doing things”, author-journalist Robert “Rob” Jobson told reporters in London on Tuesday.

King Charles’s the reign will inevitably be short. Charles, who ascended the throne two years ago, turns 76 in November.

In the future there is a couple of princes of Wales ie William’s and Kate’s turn shows that royalty still matters in 21st century Britain.

The Prince and Princess of Wales appeared with their children in a video where Kate updated the public on her health status.

About cancer recovering Kate publicly on monday night the videoin which he said that his treatments had ended. The princess now plans to return to work little by little.

Both Catherine and King Charles were diagnosed with cancer at the beginning of the year. The quality of neither cancer has been made public.

The recent Kate video also features William and the couple’s three children George, Charlotte and Louis. The main message of the video was that the most important thing in life is love.

The video has been carefully analyzed in the British media.

Among other things, the informality of the video, its focus on nature, and the fact that Kate and William showed their feelings unusually openly have been noted.

The Welsh couple’s family video was front-page news in Britain, from quality magazines to lighter publications.

jobson according to me, the video was successful, even though it was long. Some of the word choices may have struck the ear – at least to the cynics – as too poetic.

“William’s cheeks seemed to be red. I don’t think he liked [videon tekemisestä]alike [kuin Kate] …William seemed a little uncomfortable,” Jobson said.

It was still important for the prince to support his wife.

According to Jobson, the children of the Welsh couple appeared natural and to their advantage.

During the board game moment in the video, Catherine’s parents also flashed, ie Carole and Michael Middleton. Father Middleton has also reportedly suffered from health problems.

Welsh the princess is one of the most followed people in Britain.

Jobson still describes him as a “mystery”.

“His public face is seen, but the private ones are hidden.”

According to Jobson, the portrait of the princess is “almost like a mask”.

Jobson, who has written several works about royalty, recently published a book about Catherine. The work is based on interviews from various sources, but the approval of the court has not been requested or given.

The book has been translated into nineteen languages. “It has been published in Finland and Ukraine, among others.”

Finnish institution the name is Catherine Princess of Wales.

Author-journalist Robert “Rob” Jobson has followed the British royals for more than two decades and written several books about them.

Although the princess’s cancer treatments have ended, Jobson doesn’t think that Kate will be seen much in public during the rest of the year.

There will be more public appearances only towards the end of next year.

According to the author, one of the reasons for this is avoiding stress, which is important for recovery.

Male royals can go to official events in an old little jacket and hairless, but as a woman and a fashion icon, Kate is under more pressure.

King Charles has been reported to have been jealous of his first wife, the princess, as crown prince Diana’s for the great attention it received.

According to Jobson, the same does not bother William.

“William understands that the media and people are more interested in Catherine.”