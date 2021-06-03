No Result
Royal Queen Elizabeth and President Joe Biden will meet next week

June 3, 2021
in World
Queen Elizabeth meets with the President of the United States Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden next Sunday at Windsor Castle, tells of Buckingham Palace.

The meeting is part of the G7 summit in Cornwall in June. The G7 meeting is Biden’s first face-to-face meeting outside the United States during his presidency.

Biden is the twelfth President of the United States, whom Queen Elizabeth will meet. Donald Trump and spouse Melania Trump met the Queen at Buckingham Palace in 2019.

Biden and his wife sent the Queen condolences to the Prince Philipin died in April. In their condolences, the Biden recalled the prince’s military career and his merits as a promoter of environmental protection.

