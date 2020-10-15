Royal Queen Elizabeth, 94, first visited since March’s isolation was a novitoc research laboratory

His travel companion to the Queen was Prince William. The official purpose of the visit was to open a new department at the Research Center in Porto Down.

Britannian queen Elizabeth has made its first public visit today since the coronary embargo that began in March in the island nation.

The 94-year-old queen headed to the British Armed Forces Scientific Research Center and Laboratory, Porto Down. In 2018, a former Russian agent was identified in the centre’s laboratories Sergei Skripalin and this daughter Julia Skripalin neurotoxin used in poisoning.

To accompany his visit, the Queen received the grandson of the Duke of Cambridge, the Prince William. Admittedly, they arrived at the scene on separate rides and, based on the photographs, also kept a distance while walking.

No one shows face masks in the pictures. Under the photos posted by the royal family on Twitter, one wondered why Elizabeth did not set an example for the people and wear a mask.

A model version of the explosive made in the vehicle was presented to the royal visitors. They were introduced to the means of technical investigation of explosive crimes.­

For the British broadcaster who asked for no mask BBCThe Queen ‘s spokespersons replied that all security measures had been taken and that those close to the Queen had been tested.

To scripes the poison used was identified in Novon Down laboratories as novice shock. Britain said the signs of poisoning would lead to Moscow, the Kremlin denied the allegations. Elizabeth and William met in Porto Down with staff who were involved in investigating the case at the time.

Novichok again raised the topic of Russian opposition leader this fall Alexei Navalnyin due to a case of poisoning.

The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) confirmed last week that samples taken from Navalny have found traces of the neurotoxin of the Novitokok group.

Today the European Union published the names of six Russian decision-makers, which will be put on the sanctions list due to Navalny poisoning. Britain is no longer a member of the EU, but last week the island state’s foreign minister Dominic Raab said Britain’s standing “side by side” with Germany and France as countries intend to threaten Russia with sanctions.

Elisabet also met the bomb dog Max in Porto Down.­

Elizabeth The official purpose of the visit to Porto Down was to serve as the master of ceremonies at the opening of the new technical investigation laboratory, the Energetics Analysis Center. They were also introduced to counter-intelligence equipment and tactics.

Porton Down was founded in 1916 as a research laboratory for chemical and biological weapons with secret research. Today, the research center is in use to develop countermeasures and technology for the armed forces.

The Queen has been in office since March at a distance from Windsor Castle or her palace via video connection and telephone access.

He has appeared in public only twice during the pandemic, in his birthday parade in June, and as a war veteran who raised funds to treat the coronavirus crisis. Tom Mooren On the 100th anniversary. The Queen has spent time in her private residences.