Royal | Princess of Wales Catherine “overwhelmed” by the support she received

The Princess of Wales wants people to understand that she wants privacy.

WELSH the princess and the prince are “overwhelmed” Catherine's or Kate of the kind messages she received after she announced her cancer diagnosis, a Kensington Palace spokeswoman said on Saturday.

Reuters and BBC.

“The Prince and Princess are both incredibly touched by the kind messages from people here in the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth and around the world in response to His Royal Highness' message,” the palace said.

Princess Kate of Wales said on Friday that she is undergoing chemotherapy treatments after being diagnosed with cancer during surgery in January.

Before this, Kate's absence from the public had been so widely wondered at that the matter went around wild conspiracy theories. However, Kate's announcement about cancer soon gathered a large number of messages wishing for a cure.

of Kensington the palace's press release also thanked for understanding Kate's request for privacy.

“They are very touched by the warmth and support from the public and are grateful for your understanding of their request for privacy at this time,” Kensington Palace said in a statement.

This is the last public statement that can be expected from the royal couple for a while, the BBC writes.