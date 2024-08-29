Royal | Princess Märtha Louise of Norway marries her shaman fiance – the wedding will be shown on Netflix

Royalty|Märtha Louise is known for her various businesses in the spirit world, such as the angel school.

29.8. 22:18

Norwegian the princess Martha Louise is about to marry her shaman fiance from California By Durek Verrett with on Saturday. The wedding will take place in Geiranger on the west coast of Norway.

Among others, a close friend of the princess, the Crown Princess of Sweden, are coming to the event Victoria as well as her prince consort Daniel.

The promised “surprise” wedding will be shown on the streaming service Netflix, reported the news agency TT and Aftonbladet newly.

52 years old Märtha Louise is known for her various businesses in the spirit world. The princess believes that she is, among other things, clairvoyant and able to communicate with angels.

For example, the princess has founded an angel school, which had to be closed after a few years of operation. He has also published several books and participated in various TV productions.

According to Norwegian news agency NTB, fewer royals are coming to the princess’s wedding than the writer for her first wedding Ari Behnin with.

According to NTB, at least Denmark, Belgium and Luxembourg have confirmed that representatives of their royal courts will not participate in them.

The spirit world the connections have caused the princess a lot of negative publicity in Norway.

In 2019, the country’s royal family decided that Märtha Louise would no longer use her princess title in connection with her transactions. However, Märtha Louise has broken this agreement several times.

During the wedding, Märtha Louise and Verrett released a wedding gin for sale. Märtha Louise’s princess title is used on the label of the bottle.

Martha Louise abdicated her royal duties the following year. The Royal Palace said at the time that the princess would focus on her company operating in the field of alternative treatments in the future.

According to the King’s House, the purpose was to create a clearer distinction between transactions and the King’s House. However, the princess was still allowed to keep her title at the king’s wish.

In her previous marriage with Ari Behn, the princess had three daughters before her divorce in 2016. Behn committed suicide a few years later.