Royal | Princess Märtha Louise got her shaman at a wedding – this is how the wedding couple was hidden from outside photographers

Royalty|The couple, interested in matters of the spirit world, sold the televising of the celebration to Netflix and the image rights to foreign celebrity magazines. The popularity of the royal house is declining in Norway.

in Norway princess Martha Louise has married an American man who calls himself a shaman on Saturday By Durek Verrett with. The wedding of a couple interested in matters of the spiritual world will take place on the west coast of Norway in Geiranger, on the shores of the fjord of the same name.

About 350 guests were reportedly invited to the event. Some of the royals of other countries skip the party, but at least the Swedish crown princess Victoria her husband’s prince arrives Daniel’s with.

The wedding ceremony was supposed to start in Vinjevollen in Geiranger at 1 pm local time, i.e. 2 pm Finnish time, but it finally started about an hour and a half late.

Before this, the guests gathered to receive the wedding couple on the red carpet.

After the wedding ceremony, the bride and groom are expected to greet the locals in Geiranger. The wedding party starts a little before midnight and continues well into the night. According to the Norwegian media, at least one Sámi artist will be performing at the wedding Fred Buljo.

On Sunday, the wedding guests leave by bus to the airport in Ålesund.

in Norway the fact that Märtha Louise and Verret have sold the television and image rights of their wedding to foreign countries has been sharply criticized. The television rights went to the streaming giant Netflix, the image rights to the British Hello! and the Spanish Hola!

Therefore, the wedding party has been protected from other photographers and the photos that are more widely distributed show the party from a distance.

The wedding couple was carefully protected from outside eyes and photographers.

A glimpse of the wedding couple can be seen through the plastic wall of the tent.

The wedding party was organized in a tent.

Princess Sofia of Rust and Prince Carl Philip arrived at the party.

The Swedish court was also represented by Crown Princess Victoria. Victoria arrived at the party with her husband Daniel Westling.

Norwegian royalty in a joint photo on the deck of the royal yacht: Harald V and Queen Sonja (front), Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit (center back) and their children Ingrid Alexandra (back left) and Sverre Magnus.

Daughters of the bride, Maud, Emma and Leah.

Of the royals Märtha Louise, who gave up her duties in 2022 but kept the title of princess, has not respected the agreement she made with her father, according to which the daughter should not use the title for commercial purposes.

Despite the controversy, the rest of Norway’s royal family is set to attend the wedding, including the bride’s parents, the king Harald and the queen Sonja. The 87-year-old monarch has commented very little on his daughter’s new marriage. After getting engaged a couple of years ago, however, she stated that she agreed to disagree with her future son-in-law on some issues.

Märtha Louise, 52, has three children from a previous marriage to a Norwegian Ari Behnin with. The couple split in 2016, and Behn committed suicide three years later.

Märtha Louise’s most special claims include, among other things, that she can talk with angels. Verrett, on the other hand, sells amulets priced at $222 on his website, which are claimed to improve the wearer’s performance and protect him from negative energy.

According to Verrett, Saturday’s wedding is actually about strengthening the marriage again, because Verrett was a pharaoh in his previous life and was already married to Märtha Louise at that time.

Verrett, 49, has been called a fraud and a scumbag in the media, to which the dark-skinned Verrett has responded by accusing his critics of racism.

The popularity of the royal palace has clearly decreased among Norwegians in recent years. The previous court experienced a fresh uproar related to the crown prince Haakon consort’s crown princess Mette-Marit’s son from his previous relationship. A 27-year-old boy admitted earlier this month that he assaulted his girlfriend while under the influence of cocaine and alcohol.