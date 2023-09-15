Royal | Princess Diana’s iconic sweater was auctioned for $1.1 million

Princess Diana’s the iconic sheep’s sweater has been auctioned for 1.14 million dollars, i.e. about 1.07 million euros, news reports include BBC. According to the auction house Sotheby’s, this is the highest price ever paid for a sweater or Princess Diana’s clothing.

Sotheby’s had estimated the value of the shirt at 47,000–75,000 euros. The final amount was therefore more than ten times the size of the original estimate.

The buyer’s identity has not been made public.

The red sheepskin sweater was first seen on Diana Spencer in 1981 – a month before she married the prince Charles’s with.

The sweater is decorated with a group of white sheep, among which there is one black sheep. The design of the shirt is thought to reflect Princess Diana’s position in the British court.

There is a sweater by Sally Muir and by Joanna Osborne handwriting.

Soon After the wedding of Princess Diana and Prince Charles, Warm and Wonderful, the company that made the sweater, received a letter from Buckingham Palace saying that the shirt was damaged. The letter asked for the garment to be repaired or replaced.

The company sent Princess Diana a new shirt, and she wore it once in a polo match in 1983.

The sweater now being auctioned was the first of the shirts sent to the princess.

Correction letter and the princess’s private secretary by Oliver Everett the thank you letter sent were part of the deal.