Royal | Princess Diana's dress was auctioned in Hollywood for a record sum

Several of Princess Diana's clothes have been auctioned in recent years.

Welsh princess Diana's the dark dress she was seen wearing in the 1980s was auctioned in Hollywood for more than 1.1 million dollars, says BBC. The price also exceeds more than a million in euros.

According to the BBC, it is the most expensive dress worn by Diana sold at auction. The dress was estimated to sell for around $100,000. A sketch made of the dress was also sold with the dress. The dress was designed by a Moroccan-born fashion designer Jacques Azagury.

Princess Diana was first seen wearing the dress at a dinner in Florence, Italy in 1985. Diana also wore the dress again in 1986 at a symphony orchestra concert in Vancouver. The hemline of the dress is considered to be a testament to the princess's love of dance and her work for the English National Ballet.

Princess Diana's dress was designed by Moroccan-born fashion designer Jacques Azagury.

Fresh the auction also sold Diana's pink blouse, which the princess wore in the engagement photos in 1981. The blouse was sold for $381,000.

An actress and a model were also sold at the auction Audrey Hepburnsinger and actress Barbra Streisand and actor by Gloria Swanson clothes.

Previously, the most expensive Diana dress sold at auction was by a British fashion designer by Victor Edelstein a 1991 velvet dress that sold in January for $604,800. The late princess wore the dark purple silk velvet dress for both an official royal portrait in 1991 and when she posed for Vanity Fair in 1997.

In the fall, Princess Diana's iconic sheepskin sweater went on sale. Over $1.1 million was paid for the shirt.