Royal | Princess Catherine of Wales was diagnosed with cancer

Welsh princess Catherine's has been diagnosed with cancer.

Catherine said on Friday on video, that he will be treated with chemotherapy after surgery. In January, the princess underwent a major surgery on her abdomen.

In the video, Catherine says that she is doing well and getting stronger. He says that he is in the early stages of treatment.

He also says that it has taken time to recover from the major surgery.

“This of course came as a huge shock, and [prinssi] William and I have done everything we can to handle and manage this privately for the sake of our young family.”

In January, Catherine spent two weeks in the hospital.

Catherine's according to her and Prince William did not want to talk about the cancer publicly before the couple's children's vacation, which began on Friday.

Catherine and William have three children, prince george, 10, princess charlotte, 8 and prince louis5.

“It's taken time to explain all of this to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that suits them, and reassure them that I'll be fine.”

Princess cancer is already the second disease news to overshadow the British court in a short time. Britain's king charles told in February that he had cancer.

