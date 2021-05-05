Royal Prince Philip’s cause of death was old age, says the death certificate

Philip had suffered from various health problems for a long time.

Britannian queen Elizabeth the prince of the spouse Philipin the cause of death has survived. British newspaper The Telegraphin according to the death certificate he saw, old age is the official cause of death.

Death certificate has been made Huw Thomas, who is the director of the medical staff of the royal house and the doctor of the queen.

In Britain the cause of death may be old age if the patient is over 80 years of age and if the patient has been personally treated by a doctor for a long time. Huw Thomas had served as Prince Philip’s physician since 2014.

Philip had suffered from various health problems for a long time. He has spent nearly a month in hospital since mid-February.

The prince returned to Windsor Castle on March 16th. Philip, 99, died in the same place on April 9th.

The funeral was celebrated among related parties on April 17th. He would have turned 100 in June.