Royal Prince Philip, 99, was hospitalized for malaise

According to a court source interviewed by the news agency Reuters, this is not a coronavirus. According to the AFP, the prince was also not taken to the hospital by ambulance.

In Britain queen Elizabeth married to the prince Philip was taken to a hospital on Tuesday night, Buckingham Palace said in a statement on Wednesday.

According to the British Court, this was a precaution because the prince had been unwell. The 99-year-old Duke of Edinburgh is expected to stay in a private King Edward VII hospital to rest for a few days.

“The duke’s visit to the hospital is a precautionary measure taken under the direction of his Royal Highness doctor after the duke had been ill,” the court statement says.

“The duke is expected to stay in the hospital for a few days for observation and rest.”

Reuters according to the source of the court interviewed, it is not a coronavirus. According to the source, Philip had been ill for a short time before he was admitted to the hospital, and the prince had been able to walk into the hospital himself.

According to the source, the queen will remain at Windsor Castle in England.

According to a source in the news agency AFP, the prince was “in good spirits” on Tuesday. He was taken to the hospital on a private ride, not an ambulance, a source told AFP.

Prince Philip resigned from public representation in 2017 when he was 96 years old. She underwent hip surgery in 2018.

In January 2019, the prince drove a crash that injured two people. The prince himself survived the accident without injury. In December of the same year, Philip spent four days in a hospital where he was treated for a “previous illness”. Since then, the prince has not appeared in public.

Prince Philip turns 100 in June.