Royal | Prince Harry, who left the royal court, turns 40, now there is a day of reckoning worth millions of euros

Royalty|Prince Harry tells the BBC that he will spend his birthday with his family in California.

Prince Harry turns 40 on Sunday. of The Sunday Times to mark his anniversary, the prince will receive a generous gift of millions of pounds from his family’s fund.

The fund was founded by the Queen Elizabethwho died on September 8, 2022 Elizabeth IImother of

Elizabeth is said to have invested £19 million in the fund in 1994. The fund enabled the Queen to leave a tax-free inheritance to her great-grandchildren.

The Queen’s plan was to give the first payment from the fund to her family members when they turned 21 and the second payment when they turned 40.

Prince William’s and Harry is said to have received a £6million payout on his 21st birthday, which equates to just over €7million. At the age of 40, the promised amount to the brothers is said to be 8 million pounds, which corresponds to approximately 9.5 million euros.

In his statement for the BBC Harry said he was “anxious about turning 30” but “excited about turning 40”. Prince’s goal is to continue performing and doing good, no matter what age he is.

He says that he will celebrate his 40th birthday with his family in California, USA, where Harry lives with his spouse, the Duchess Meghan’s and the prince of their two children Archie’s5, and a princess Lilibet3, with. Harry and Meghan married in 2018 and left the British court in 2020.

After this, Harry is scheduled to go on vacation with his closest friends.

Turning 30 in 2014, Harry had just returned from Afghanistan, where he served in the British Army.

In his autobiography, published in January 2023, Prince Harry talks about his difficult times. Upon his return, Harry suffered from panic attacks and was shocked to see the casualties of war, which led him to found the Invictus Games, a sporting event to support wounded, injured and sick soldiers.