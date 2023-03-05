Royal | Prince Harry says in a recent interview that he was afraid of losing the memories of his mother

To watch Saturday’s interview, you had to buy Harry’s memoir Spare, which was published in January.

4.3. 23:58

Prince Harry the trauma expert talked about grief, drugs and his time in Afghanistan in an interview on Saturday evening Gabor Matén with.

The interview was reported on Saturday several British media. I had to watch the interview buy Harry’s memoir Deputy (Eng. Spare), which was published in January.

Prince Harry said in the interview, among other things, that British soldiers did not “necessarily” support the military effort in Afghanistan.

“You do what you are told to do. Many of us may not have agreed or disagreed, but you did what you were sent to do,” the prince said, according to the BBC.

In his memoir, Harry said he had killed 25 Taliban in Afghanistan.

In an interview the prince also talked about going to therapy. According to Harry, he felt different in his family and felt like he was living in a detached “bubble”, which therapy helped him burst, reports the BBC.

Harry also mentioned that he was afraid that he would lose his memory of his mother as a princess About Diana. Diana died in Paris in a car accident in 1997 when Harry was 12 years old.

Harry also thanked his wife the Duchess Meghan, which Harry described as having saved him. Harry also said that he wants to take care not to pass on his own traumas to his children.

In an interview However, Harry emphasized that he is not a “victim” and is not looking for sympathy.

He said that the publication of the memoir, which had criticized the British court, seemed liberating to him and helped to talk about mental health problems.

During the interview, Harry did not mention how the British court had reacted to the book. On Wednesday was toldthat Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan have been evicted from their estate in Windsor, which was owned by the late Queen of Elizabeth II a wedding present for the duke couple.

Harry also talked about drugs in the interview, which he also mentioned in his book.

According to him, cocaine didn’t do anything for him, but he said that cannabis helped him mentally.