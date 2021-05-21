Royal Prince Harry said in a TV interview with Oprah that his mind was broken after Diana died, medicated himself with liquor and pills

The prince who left Brittihov told Oprah Winfrey on a TV show about her mental health problems and drinking.

Welsh prince Harry, 36, told a Wednesday night time on a U.S. East Coast TV presenter Oprah Winfreyn program on their mental health problems. According to Harry, he broke down his mother’s princess Dianan after his death in the fall of 1997.

The interview was referenced by, among others, the British Broadcasting Corporation BBC and a newspaper The Guardian.

“The top of my mind was the booth of horse hooves,” Harry recounted at the funeral of his mother, who died in a car accident, where he walked at the age of 12 alongside his brother and uncle after Diana’s coffin.

“It was as if I had been outside my body and watched me do what I was expected to do without showing a fraction of the emotions everyone else was expressing. They didn’t even know her, she was my mother! ”

From his family or a prince from his father From Charles Harry said he did not receive support.

“Dad used to say to both me and my brother Williamthat ‘this is what I had and that is what you will have’. “

Harry says he has suffered from years of panic disorder.

“I was quite scattered. Every time I put on a suit and tie, I forced myself into a role, took a gambler look in front of a mirror, and said to myself, ‘now let’s go’. I was on top of the sweat before getting out the door. I was in battle or flight mode. ”

As a medicine Harry says he found the liquor and pills early on.

“I wanted to get drunk, I wanted to use drugs and do anything that would make me feel a little less than I actually felt.”

Harry says he drank liquor on Friday or Saturday at once for the whole week, “not for pleasure but to cover up something”.

In his happiest time, Harry keeps his ten years in the military because he said he didn’t get any special treatment there. Of military rank to the Duke of Sussex, Harry is the captain. He left the armed forces at the age of 30.

Harry and his wife Meghan Markle left the court and its duties in January last year, when the couple and their now two-year-old Archietheir sons moved to Markle’s homeland in Southern California. The couple is expecting Archie’s little sister this summer.

In the interview, Harry emphasized that he wanted to correct any educational mistakes he had made in raising his own children.

In March, the couple gave Oprah Winfrey an interview in which they talked about the rude treatment and racism they experienced at the court and in the royal family because of Markle’s origins.

Harry now gave a published interview to Winfrey’s new series on mental health issues. In the future, a whole host of world-class celebrities will come to be interviewed by a TV star.

