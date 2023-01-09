Royal | Prince Harry justified his scandalous book in a TV interview: Others distorted my story for 38 years

Honesty is not about burning bridges, said Harry in an interview with ITV.

of Sussex duke, prince Harry has received no conciliatory gestures from the British court since leaving royal life in Britain behind. Biography of Prince Deputy (initial work spare) will be published this week, and under the publication he gave the interview for the British channel ITV. The interview was aired on Sunday evening.

The contents of the memoir have already been widely publicized in advance after the book went on sale in Spain too early.

Prince Harry justified the publication of the work to ITV by saying that for 38 years his story has been told by other people with deliberate distortion. He said he felt that now was a good time for him to tell his own story himself.

However, the prince’s revelations raise doubts about his future in the royal family. He has repeatedly accused the family of being complicit in the stories in British newspapers that dealt with him and his spouse Meghan Markle’s life.

In the book, for example, the prince blames his brother’s prince William’s attacked her while the brothers were arguing about Meghan. In addition, Harry tells how he lost his virginity, admits to using drugs and says he killed 25 people while fighting in Afghanistan.

ITV’s the interview heard clips from the biography read by the prince himself. In one overheard passage, he tells how his father, the current king Charles the princess told him Diana’s of death. Harry and William’s mother Diana died in a car accident in 1997.

Harry said he has been asked if he would like to open a new inquest into his mother’s death. However, he does not feel that there is a need for it, even though there have been questions left in the air without answers.

British media reported on Sunday that although Harry’s book has deeply hurt William and the princes’ father, Charles, they would like to settle things with Harry. The court has not officially reacted to the book, and according to Harry, there have been no gestures of reconciliation.

Interviewer Tom Bradby pointed out to the prince that he has not so much burned bridges as actually used a flamethrower. The prince replied that he is not sure how honesty is burning bridges.

Prince Harry also criticized his father’s second wife, the queen consort Camilla. The prince says that the information about private conversations that appeared in the media can only be leaked by Camilla.

In the interview, he emphasized that he loves his father, brother and family now and always, and that he hopes the family will come to an agreement in the future.

“I don’t think my father or my brother reads the book. I really hope they read it.”

The Sunday Telegraph has reported that sources close to the king said that Charles needs to reconcile with Harry as the only way out of the mess.

According to the Sunday Times, Prince Harry will not have a formal role in King Charles’ coronation in May. However, the prince is expected to attend the event.